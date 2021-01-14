Business MoMo closes Series D financing round MoMo, Vietnam’s biggest e-wallet firm, has finished its Series D financing round from leading global investors, announced the firm in Hanoi on January 13.

Business Can Tho to focus on development of large-scale IPs The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will pay due regard to the development of large-scale industrial parks (IPs), Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Hong has said.

Business Hai Phong targets at least 2.5 billion USD in FDI in 2021 The northern port city of Hai Phong will make efforts to attract between 2.5 - 3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2021, according to head of the management board of Hai Phong’s economic zones Le Trung Kien.

Business Export turnover via An Giang’s border gates hits 1.31 billion USD in 2020 Export turnover through border gates in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang exceeded 1.31 billion USD in 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 8 percent, according to the provincial Department of Customs.