The ministry has assigned the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and Vietnam Tourism Association to work with Kien Giang authorities to bring foreign tourists to Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island off the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

The ministry is set to work with relevant ministries and agencies on air routes, visa issuance and lifting of travel restrictions for tourists from several countries and regions that have managed to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phu Quoc, dubbed ‘pearl island’, has become a top tourist destination after it built an international airport in 2012 and the government rolled out a 30-day visa-free policy for foreigners in 2014.

The island received over five million visitors last year, up 30 percent from 2018, including 541,600 foreigners./.

VNA