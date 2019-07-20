A view of Phu Quoc island (Photo: VNA)

– The Phu Quoc island district in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang welcomed over 2.2 million visitors since the beginning of this year, including nearly 400,000 foreigners, up 35.5 percent year on year.According to Vice Chairman of the Phu Quoc island district People’s Committee Huynh Quang Hung, ecotourism and entertainment hubs such as Vinpearl Land, Vinpearl Safari, Phu Quoc Casino, as well as high-end resorts have helped lure visitors to the island.He said that so far, the district has hosted about 300 projects worth over 370 trillion VND, mostly in tourism.Currently, the island has over 600 accommodation facilities with about 18,000 rooms. Many domestic and international air routes have connected the island and various localities in Vietnam and the world.Phu Quoc has been a destination for many regional and international events, he said.In the future, Hung said, along with protecting the environment and social security and order, the district will continue promoting tourism, while mobilising resources to complete infrastructure system, and removing obstacles for investors in the tourism sector to optimise its strength in maritime and cultural tourism.Located 46km from the mainland, Phu Quoc is famous for pristine beaches, pearl farming, fish sauce, pepper and “ruou sim”, a wine made from wild sim fruit or Rose Myrtle.A variety of tours are provided for travellers, such as scuba diving, coral reef snorkeling, fishing and tours to traditional fish sauce making establishments, pearl farms, Ham Ninh fishing village, Phu Quoc National Park, pristine beaches and many more.In 2018, the island welcomed more than 4 million tourists, a year-on-year rise of 36 percent.-VNA