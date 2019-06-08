An activity to collect garbage and clean up beaches is held in Phu Quoc's Duong Dong town (Photo: VNA)

A campaign to promote the fight against plastic waste and release of aquatic species to the nature was launched in Phu Quoc island district of the southern province of Kien Giang on June 8.The event was jointly held by local authorities, the Kien Giang Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam, in response to the World Environment Day (June 5), the World Oceans Day (June 8) and the Vietnam’s Sea And Island Week 2019.Addressing the launch ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Phu Quoc People’s Committee Huynh Quang Hung called on organisations, businesses and individuals living in the island district to join hands to protect the environment and cut down on plastic waste, towards the disposal of single-use plastic products in the Pearl Island in the coming time.An action plan is being devised to reduce plastic waste in Phu Quoc in 2025, with a vision to 2030, he noted.At the ceremony, the organisers presented 16 garbage collection vehicles to Ham Ninh and Bai Thom communes.About 15,000 breeding shrimps and 60 million young crabs were released into Bai Vong beach to regenerate the local fishery resources.In addition, participants of the event joined in an activity to collect garbage and clean up beaches in the district’s Duong Dong town.Located 46km from the mainland, Phu Quoc is famous for pristine beaches, pearl farming, fish sauce, pepper and “ruou sim”, a wine made from wild sim fruit or Rose Myrtle.In 2018, the island welcomed more than 4 million tourists, a year-on-year rise of 36 percent.-VNA