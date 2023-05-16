Business PM approves National Power Development Plan VIII Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved the National Power Development Plan VIII, which guides the development of power plants and power grids between 2021 and 2030, with a vision until 2050.

Business Securities firms back to capital raising race Many Vietnamese securities companies have returned to the capital raising race after the ups and downs of the stock market.

Business Vietnam becomes global production centre thanks to boom of foreign investment Despite impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign direct investment (FDI) is still being poured into Vietnam, contributing importantly to turning the country into a new production hub of the world.

Business Ample room remains for Vietnamese exports to Africa There remains an ample room for Vietnamese exports to Africa, as the country accounts for only 0.6% of the continent's total import of 600 billion USD per year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, given opportunities brought about by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.