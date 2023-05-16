Phu Quoc, RoK city set up development cooperation
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)Kien Giang (VNA) - Phu Quoc island city in the southern province of Kien Giang and Yeonsu-gu city of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon province signed a development cooperation agreement in the Vietnamese locality on May 16.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc city Huynh Quang Hung briefed Korean guests on the socioeconomic situation of Phu Quoc, dubbed “The Pearl Island.”
With its advantages, Phu Quoc is a highlight, helping spur development of the Mekong Delta region and the country at large, he said.
Located about 45km from Kien Giang’s Ha Tien city, which is near economic hubs in Southeast Asia, Phu Quoc would become a special economic zone, he continued, stressing the city’s strengths in terms of labour, service and production costs.
The island has lured more than 300 projects worth some 17 billion USD so far, mainly in tourism. It is planned to house 13 major tourist sites and many other entertainment areas.
It is expected to be a centre for high-end tourism and services, and a science-technology centre of the nation and Southeast Asia, and develop as a special economic zone, serving as development momentum of Kien Giang and the nation as well, he said.
The participating Korean firms shared the view on the attractiveness of Phu Quoc, and its opportunities and incentives to both domestic and foreign investors.
Lee Jae-Ho, Yeonsu-gu’s mayor, expressed his hope for twinning with Phu Quoc to create trade opportunities between the two sides. His view was shared by the host official.
The Korean delegation is scheduled to hold a working session with Sun Group, and experience Kiss The Stars, a multimedia show hosted at sea near Phu Quoc on May 17-18./.