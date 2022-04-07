Videos Air transportation of int’l passengers, cargo rebounds strongly in Q1 Vietnamese airlines have seen a surge of around 440 percent in international passengers but a decline in domestic passengers in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Videos Top 10 hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam voted by travelers Vietnam's tourism sector officially entered the recovery stage after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging an increase in demand of search for destinations, US-based online booking travel agency Booking.com announced top 10 most hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022.

Travel Da Nang serves nearly 78,000 visitors during Hung Kings commemoration holiday The central coastal city of Da Nang welcomed almost 78,000 visitors during the holiday from April 9 to 11 for the commemoration of the Hung Kings, the legendary founder of Vietnam.

Travel Discovering My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam The UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary in the central province of Quang Nam is one of the most popular architectural complex of the Cham people and a famous tourist attraction in Vietnam.