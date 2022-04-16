Phu Quoc, the resort island of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, aims for over around 960 million USD in production value of its key sectors in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 8.4 percent.

The city will strive to attract 2 million tourists, a surge of 215.4 percent, including half a million foreigners.

Tourism industry in the island has bounced back strongly with a high increase in visitor arrivals reported in the first two months of this year, despite the continuing COVID-19 risks.

The city is also strengthening linkages with tourism enterprises to help them recover faster and attracting investment to develop transport infrastructure connecting tourist spots and complexes.



Additionally, the city eyed 201,000 tonnes in output of fishery, 252 tonnes of pepper and 12 million litres of fish sauce.

To achieve those targets, Phu Quoc will stimulate the development of fishery industries, particularly cage farming of high-value fish, crab and pearl, with the help of high technology while enhancing conservation of marine environment./.

VNA