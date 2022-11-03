Phu Quoc welcomes first flight from Uzbekistan after pandemic
Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has welcomed 158 Uzbek tourists aboard a charter flight of Uzbekistan Airways.
The Uzbek tourists are welcomed at the airport. (Photo: zingnews)
The tourists were warmly welcomed by local authorities. They are scheduled to stay in Phu Quoc for 10 days.
According to Nguyen Minh Dong, Director of Phu Quoc International Airport, Phu Quoc will welcome one flight on the route each week.
Phu Quoc is known as a “pearl island” endowed with clear blue water beaches such as Bai Sao and Bai Dai, and plenty of local specialties including seafood, pepper and pearls, among others.
It was voted by readers of Condé Nast Traveler at the sixth place in the top 10 resort islands in Asia for 2022. It was also selected one of 25 best islands in the world by readers of US magazine Travel+Leisure.
Since the beginning of the year, Phu Quoc has welcomed 528 international flights. The island lured 1.74 million visitors so far this year, completing 87% of its target for the whole year./.