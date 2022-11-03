Destinations Ban Gioc among world’s top amazing waterfalls Ban Gioc Waterfall is considered a priceless gift that the nature has given to the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang. It is an overwhelming waterfall with breathtaking beauty in Southeast Asia

Travel Mu Cang Chai tourism seeing strong recovery ​ With a host of attractive tourism programmes and beautiful terraced rice fields, Mu Cang Chai district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is becoming a popular destination among domestic and international tourists.

Business Hanoi has grounds for further accelerating tourism recovery Hanoi has already fulfilled the tourist arrival target for 2022, but it is believed to have conditions for obtaining a better result and so, needs to take new measures for speeding up tourism recovery.

Destinations Silk-like river in deepest canyon in Southeast Asia As well as buckwheat fields, Ha Giang province also boasts the green Nho Que River, which flows smoothly through majestic mountains all-year-round.