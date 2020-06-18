Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
Phu Quoc’s tourism has bounced back since the beginning of May after being hit by Covid-19. The island now welcomes up to 8,000 visitors a day and the figure is expected to reach up to 12,000 in the coming time.
Vinpearl Land Amusement Park Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s first theme park and the biggest one in Asia, welcomes a large number of domestic visitors (Photo: VNA)
Wild animals at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)
Tourists enjoy challenging games at the theme park (Photo: VNA)
Visitors at Vinpearl Land Amusement Park Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)
