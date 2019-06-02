Phu Quy‎ Island is a must-see destination in Binh Thuan province. (Source: VNA)

- With wild but peaceful landscapes, Phu Quy Island in the southern province of Binh Thuan is an ideal destination for rest and relaxation, especially for young people who love trekking.Covering around 17sq.m, the small island has seen an increase in the number of visitors since it was voted as one of the most beautiful islands in the East Sea by readers of US news site CNN last year.According to locals, the weather between December and June is the best time to visit.Visitors can take a train or coach to the province’s Phan Thiet city and then a speedboat for about 2.5 hours to reach the island.Phu Quy has a population of about 27,000, most of whom are fishermen.The island impresses visitors with its wild scenery, beautiful beaches, knolls, hills and sand dunes.People can choose homestay services or mini hotels at prices ranging from 100,000-300,000 VND (4.3-12.8 USD) per night.ATM machines and internet services are still not available on the island.There is no public transport, so renting a motorbike is considered the best way to explore the island. The price is about 100,000-150,000 VND (4.3-6.4 USD) per day.People can rent a small boat to discover small islets like Tranh Islet, Den Islet and Trung Islet.Must-see places are the Phu Quy‎ Lighthouse on Cam Mountain, Linh Son Pagoda on Cao Cat Mountain, Trieu Duong Bay, Linh Buu and Linh Quang pagodas, Ngu Phung stone embankment, Thay Nai Palace, a museum displaying a gigantic skeleton of whale at Van An Thanh, a wind farm and coastal floating fishing cages.The island welcomed about 16,500 visitors last year. — VNA