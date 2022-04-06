Culture - Sports Miss Khanh Van brilliant and beautiful in “ao dai” In a new set of photographs, Miss Khanh Van shows off her figure dressed in an “ao dai” in the late afternoon light, set at a ferry terminal and the artistic architecture of Tam Chuc Pagoda. People and landscapes blend together to create a harmonious whole.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese shooters aim at 5-7 gold medals Vietnam’s shooting team has set a target of winning between five and seven gold medals at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), with the shooters scheduled to take a pre-SEA Games tournament at home this weekend.