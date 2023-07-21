Phu Tho developing green tea products
Long Coc is among several communes in Tan Son district, Phu Tho province, with the largest tea-growing area. Thanks to changes in production methods, its tea products not only bring high economic value but also create conditions for local people to develop community-based tourism.
The 400-ha tea growing area produces over 3,000 tonnes of fresh tea buds a year. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Farmers pick tea by hand at the safe tea production cooperative in Long Coc commune. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The cooperative’s products have been tested and evaluated by State management agencies and granted a certificate of food hygiene and safety. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Processing tea at the safe tea production cooperative in Long Coc commune. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The tea is processed manually with secret traditional flavouring without any additives. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Products are now available in most cities and provinces nationwide. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The tea hills, resembling upside down bowls hidden in a thin mist, create an impressive sight. (Photo: VNP/VNA)