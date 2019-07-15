MK Noah Vina discharges wastewater into the environment, causing pollution (Source: VNA)

– A company in the northern province of Phu Tho has been recently fined 300 million VND (12,950 USD) for its violations related to environmental protection.The provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment announced on July 14 that the MK Noah Vina Ltd. Co., headquartered in Nam Thanh Ba industrial zone in Thanh Ba district, was penalized for discharging wastewater into the environment in levels exceeding regulatory standards.It also had not reported on the implementation results of environmental protection works serving its operation to the department.The company was requested to immediately stop all violations, and strictly follow legal regulations on environmental protection. It will have 90 days to address environmental pollution caused by its violations.-VNA