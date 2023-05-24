Business Capital city fosters industrial development In order to achieve the target of industrial growth of 7-7.5% this year, Hanoi has been implementing a series of solutions to support industrial enterprises in the capital city.

Business Int'l internet connection improved as submarine cable fixed The problems found in Branch S1I of the America Asia Gateway (AAG) undersea cable have been fixed, restoring the internet data connection between Vietnam and Hong Kong (China), Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications announced on May 24.

Business Smart logistics key for competitiveness improvement: Experts To meet the demands of domestic trading and import-export activities, the logistics sector is working towards professional and competitive services meeting international standards, in which smart logistics development is considered the key solution.

Business EVN to increase electricity import from China, Laos The Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) is negotiating to purchase more electricity from China and Laos, according to EVN General Director Tran Dinh Nhan.