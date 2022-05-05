Phu Tho, Nam Dinh ready for SEA Games 31
At the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The northern provinces of Phu Tho and Nam Dinh, which house the venues for male’s football qualifying matches at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), have completed their related preparations, ready for the regional biennial tournament, according to the national SEA Games 31 organising committee.
Phu Tho, about 80km north of Hanoi, has spent 44 billion VND (1.9 billion USD) on upgrading playing fields and training areas serving participating regional teams. The local Viet Tri Stadium, where Group A matches and a semifinal one will take place, boasts good standards and can accommodate 18,000 seats.
Host Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Timor Leste are placed in Group A.
Meanwhile, Nam Dinh, about 100km south of Hanoi, has finished preparing its Thien Truong Stadium, ready for competitions of Group B squads – Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Cambodia – from May 7 to 22.
Other preparation workloads regarding logistics, security, transport, and health, among others, have also been completed in the two provinces.
SEA Games 31 male’s football fixtures are scheduled to be between May 6 and 22./.