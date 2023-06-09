Videos Vietnamese community recognised as ethnic minority group in Slovakia The Slovak Government has officially recognised the Vietnamese community as the country’s 14th ethnic minority group and approved regulations for the community.

Videos Street food - A tourism magnet During his recent working visit to Vietnam, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had lunch at an eatery in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, where he tried the world-famous Vietnamese “banh mi” sandwich and drank “bia hoi”, a locally-brewed beer enjoyed by Hanoians on hot summer days. It seems that Vietnam’s beer and street food are appealing to foreign heads of state.

Society Khanh Hoa takes drastic measures against IUU fishing The south-central province of Khanh Hoa has been taking measures to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and preparing for a visit of an inspection team from the European Commission (EC).

Society Patriotic emulation movement from perspective of Hong Kong scholar Li Minghan, a scholar from Hong Kong (China) who has spent years studying Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, has shared his views on the patriotic emulation movement which was launched by the Vietnamese late leader 75 years ago.