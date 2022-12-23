Phu Tho province hands over anti-malaria centre to Lao locality
The handover ceremony in Luang Namtha province on December 23 (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Phu Tho province of Vietnam symbolically handed over the centre for malaria prevention, control, and treatment in Luang Namtha on December 23 as a gift for the Lao province.
Addressing the inauguration and handover ceremony, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Phu Tho provincial Party Committee Bui Minh Chau looked back on the great friendship between Vietnam and Laos, noting that since 1979, Phu Tho and Luang Namtha has set up and strengthened friendship and solidarity while assisting each other to develop comprehensively and sustainably.
The Vietnamese province has supported the Lao side to construct many infrastructure and social welfare facilities worth nearly 40 billion VND (1.7 million USD) in total since 2005, helping boost local socio-economic development and improve people’s living standards, he noted.
Khamlay Sipaseuth, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, Secretary of the Luang Namtha provincial Party Committee and Governor of Luang Namtha, described the inauguration of the anti-malaria centre as a meaningful contribution to the Vietnam - Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
He appreciated the gift from Phu Tho authorities and people and pledged that his province will use the building in the most effective manner to care for the health of local residents.
Invested with 10 billion VND, the Luang Namtha centre for malaria prevention, control, and treatment had its construction started in October 2020. It was put into use after one year of construction, but the official handover was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.