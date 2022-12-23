Society New bells ring out at Notre Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon The Notre Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City rang out with the chimes of new symphonic bells on December 23 for the first time in nearly three years.

Society PM chairs meeting of steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 23 chaired a teleconference of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control with leaders of 63 provinces and centrally-run cities.

Society NA Permanent Vice Chairman pays Christmas visit to Thua Thien-Hue Politburo member, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man wished Catholic dignitaries and followers in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue a merry Christmas, while visiting the Archdiocese of Hue on December 23.

Society Permanent Deputy PM congratulates Bui Chu Diocese Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh visited and congratulated Archbishop Vu Dinh Hieu and Catholic dignitaries, priests and followers at Bui Chu Diocese in Xuan Truong district in the northern province of Nam Dinh on December 23, on the occasion of Christmas and New Year 2023.