Culture - Sports Vietnam’s tank team finish 4th in Army Games semifinals The Vietnamese team came fourth behind strong rivals from China, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” semifinals at the ongoing Army Games 2022 on August 24 in Russia.

Culture - Sports U20 Vietnam to play friendly match against Palestine in Phu Tho Vietnam’s U20 team will play a friendly match against Palestine on September 3 at Viet Tri Stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).