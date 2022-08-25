Phu Tho to host more international football matches
The northern midland province of Phu Tho has agreed with the proposal of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) to host a friendly match between U20 Vietnam and Palestinian footballers, slated for September 3.
Its Viet Tri city will be also the venue for the qualifying round of Group F of the AFC U17 Cup, to be held from October 1-9.
Forty-four squads are divided into 10 groups to compete at the qualifying round of the tournament. Group F brings together teams from Thailand, Taipei (China), Nepal and host Vietnam.
According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Phu Tho has invested tens of billions of Vietnam dong to upgrade the nearly 20,000-seat Viet Tri Stadium.
During the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), Phu Tho was selected to host fixtures in Group A of men’s football, including of Vietnam’s U23 team, from May 6-21./.