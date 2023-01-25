Tourists at Ganh Da Dia in Phu Yen (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) - Lying on the south central coast of Vietnam, Phu Yen province is endowed by nature with a peaceful and romantic environment that has attracted many visitors.



Phu Yen reminds many visitors of Ghenh Da Dia, overlapped rocky plates in An Ninh Dong Commune of Tuy An District. It is truly a strange geological scene and said to be second-to-none in Vietnam. Seen from afar, it is close to the coast and always splashed by sea waves, the rocky columns look like a huge beehive, built with many rocky plates of different shapes and sizes and interlocked in layers.



Meanwhile, O Loan Lagoon, also in Tuy An District and a national-level beauty-spot, attracts visitors due to its romantic feel. Seen from above, the lake looks like a big bird ready to fly to the sky with its huge wings. There are lots of special aquatic products living in the lake, of which the O Loan blood cockles are particularly well known in the region.



Built near the peaceful Ba River, the Mang Lang Temple with its nearly 120 year-old history, has preserved a national precious item, the Cathechismvs book, the first national language printed book of the Vietnamese made by Priest Alexandre de Rhodesin 1651 in Rome.



Going southwards, the Vung Ro Bay in Hoa Xuan Nam Commune of Dong Hoa district has deep blue water. The bay is surrounded by the Ca Pass, Da Bia Mountain and Hon Ba Mountain. Visitors can take tours to see the beauty of the ocean or climb Da Bia Mountain always covered in white mist.



Not too far from Vung Ro Bay is Dai Lanh Cape, the easternmost pole of the country’s mainland where the first rays of the dawn comes to the S-shaped country of Vietnam.



With its huge sea potential and natural beauty-spots that have been depicted in many poems, songs and movies, Phu Yen province has plenty of opportunities for further development



It is the also first location nationwide to begin tuna fishing, which has not only brought in a huge income to the locals, but also contributed to defending the country’s sea sovereignty.



Phu Yen is widely known nationwide for its fishing development, especially tuna fishing. The local people call tuna the “humpback-cow” fish because this kind of fish has a hump on its back and red meat like beef.



Local people recalled that in 1994 some fishermen in Phu Cau fishing village in Tuy Hoa City by chance caught tuna during their trip to the sea to catch flying fish. Since then, tuna fishing has developed more professionally and quickly spread out into other south-central coastal provinces.



To date, Vietnamese tuna has been exported to nearly 90 countries and territories, including the three major markets of the United States, the EU and Japan.



Tuna fishing in Phu Yen has been selected by the Government as the key fundament in the plan to develop off-shore fishing. In 2011, Phu Yen tuna was granted a trade mark “Phuyen Tuna” by the Vietnam’s National Office of Intellectual Property, the first brand of this kind in Vietnam.



To develop off-shore fishing, the province has now a fleet of more than 600 ships of large capacity. Many local people have different generations of family members who do tuna fishing to earn their living and also contribute to defending the country’s sea sovereignty.



Besides fishing, Phu Yen Province has many advantages in aquatic culture with high-quality products including lobsters, white-leg shrimp, sweet snails and grouper. The annual output can reach over 10,000tonnes.



The province has different kinds of transportation -- land, water and railway, air and sea routes. Located at the gate to the sea in the Central Highlands, and bordered with localities having dynamic economic powers including Binh Dinh and Khanh Hoa provinces, Phu Yen has many advantages in developing its economy.



At present, the three industrial parks; Hoa Hiep, An Phu and North-East Song Cau with their completed infrastructure have attracted lots of domestic and foreign investment. They provide jobs to many labourers who can use new technology in making products for export and high-quality consumer goods in replacement of imported ones.



Different small-sized industrial and handicraft production groups in many districts have played their role in preserving and developing traditional crafts. Running on an appropriate scale, but fully taking advanges of local raw materials, those production groups help solve employment problems in rural areas.



According to Le Van Thanh, Head of the Management Board of Phu Yen Province’s Economic Zones, in the future when construction of the Vung Ro Oil Refinery is completed, the province will attract many other projects in such areas as fertilizers, oil and gas, etc., making it become a huge industrial hub in the country’s central region./.





VNA