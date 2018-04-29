Hon Yen (Yen Islet) is located in Nhon Hoi hamlet, An Hoa commune, Tuy An district, 15km from Tuy Hoa city (Source: Vnexpress)

The landscape cluster of Hon Yen in the central coastal province of Phu Yen has been recognised as a national relic site given its geological, cultural and historical values as well as floral diversity.The provincial People’s Committee held a ceremony on April 29 to receive the title.A highlight of this cluster is Hon Yen (Yen Islet), which is located in Nhon Hoi hamlet, An Hoa commune, Tuy An district, 15km from Tuy Hoa city.It is called Yen Islet because in the old days it had a lot of bird nests.Hon Yen landscape cluster links with other relic sites along coastal roads such as Da Dia Reef, Mai Nha and Hon Chua islets, Mon – Mui Dien beach, and Vung Ro bay, creating an attractive tour in Phu Yen province.The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism is studying to offer a snorkelling tour for visitors to see coral reefs in Hon Yen landscape cluster.If successful, local authorities will cooperate to preserve coral reefs in the area.Tourists to Yen Islet could taste delicious seafood such as anchovy, squid, and shellfish at reasonable prices.Phu Yen is one of the most beautiful provinces in the central region of Vietnam. It has nearly 190km of coastline bordered by zigzag mountains and dotted with many bays, lagoons, cliffs and reefs.A culture-tourism week is taking place in the province from April 25 to May 1 with a view to promoting local unique culture and tourism potential.The event features a wide range of activities including a tour to Dai Lanh Cape – which has green mountains, huge forests and deep oceans, and a festival featuring Bai Choi – a folk music genre practised in Vietnam’s central region and added to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.-VNA