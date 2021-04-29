Business Australia-Vietnam Business Council celebrates 25th anniversary The Australia - Vietnam Business Council (AVBC) hosted a 25th Anniversary Dinner at the Boulevard Hotel in Sydney on April 28, where members and partners took part in matching activities and shared ideas, experience, and business opportunities.

Business Association calls for national gold exchange The Vietnam Gold Trading Association (VGTA) has proposed the establishment of a national gold exchange in Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City.

Business April’s CPI inches down 0.04 percent Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in April was down 0.04 percent against the previous month while up 2.7 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Reference exchange rate continues going down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND per USD on April 29, down 2 VND from the previous day.