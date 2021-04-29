Phu Yen looks to beef up cooperation with foreign partners
Participants at the conference (Photo: VNA)
Phu Yen (VNA) - The south-central coastal province of Phu Yen is willing to expand cooperation with foreign partners and promote the application of new technologies towards sustainable development, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Huu The has said.
The made the statement at a conference on development partnerships held in the provincial capital, Tuy Hoa city, on April 28, expressing a wish that foreign partners will consider Phu Yen a “laboratory” for new ideas.
The locality is calling for investment in the fields of tourism, agriculture, hospital development, and human resources training, he said.
According to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Cao Anh Son, Phu Yen attracted 230 investment projects worth 31 trillion VND (1.35 billion USD), including 10 foreign-invested projects worth 71.5 million USD in total.
In the first quarter of 2021, amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the provincial authorities granted investment licences to five projects with total capital of over 1.9 trillion VND.
At the conference, Italian Consul General in HCM City Dante Brand said Italian enterprises are looking to enhance cooperation and share their experience with local farmers, thus helping bring local farm produce to the European market.
According to Australian Consul General in HCM City Julianne Cowley, apart from supporting innovative ideas in agriculture and animal husbandry, Australia is also supporting Phu Yen in water treatment and sustainable aquaculture development projects.
Australian businesses are interested in green and clean projects, she said, noting that there is great potential for Australian firms to become reliable partners of Phu Yen in the future.
Meanwhile, Honorary Consul of Mexico in HCM City, Vu Minh Anh, said Phu Yen can tap its advantages from the wild and natural beauty of its heritage sites and landscapes to further promote tourism development, becoming a unique destination to attract more investors.
Jointly hosted by the provincial People’s Committee and the HCM City Department of Foreign Affairs, the conference aimed to introduce Phu Yen’s potential and strengths as well as opportunities for promoting investment and development cooperation between the province and foreign partners, especially in infrastructure development, tourism, and agro-forestry-aquaculture exports./.