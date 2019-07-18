Dong Cam Dam, the biggest irrigation source of Phu Yen province, has to operate at full capacity to supply water for paddy fields. (Photo: VOV)

- The south central coastal province of Phu Yen has been suffering hot weather and severe drought which might cause harvest losses.The provincial People’s Committee has pushed all relevant agencies to help minimise the consequences of the drought.So far, more than 4,000ha of rice has been badly affected by the prolonged drought, many of which is at risk of being destroyed.Dong Cam Dam, the province’s biggest irrigation work in Phu Hoa district, has been operating at full capacity to supply water for paddy fields.At present, water levels in hydropower reservoirs are very low.“The water levels at Tam Giang, Hai Yen and Dong Kho dams are below the minimum level so we have to pump water from rivers to paddy fields,” said Nguyen Van Chien, Vice Director of the Dong Cam Irrigation Company.The provincial authority has asked the Dong Cam Irrigation Company to work with other companies in the region to share water resources for irrigation, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Huu The.The drought is forecast to potentially worse till the end of August.The province has asked the central Government to provide 9.8 billion VND (420,000 USD) as aid to fight drought and saline water intrusion.-VNA