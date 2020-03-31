Phu Yen province flourished after 45 years of liberation
National Road 1A connects Phu Yen province with other central coastal provinces (Photo: VNA)
The agricultural sector accounts for only 27.7% of the economic structure; economic growth rate in 2019 reached 8.94%; State budget collection reached more than 7 trillion VND; per capita income reached 49.3 million (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Tuy Hoa city, Phu Yen today (Photo: VNA)
The National Target Program on Building New-style Rural Areas has completely changed the face of Phu Yen’s rural areas (Photo: VNA)
National landscape of Ganh Da Dia – a tourism symbol of Phu Yen (Photo: VNA)
Tuy Hoa city, the economic and political centre of Phu Yen, is growing rapidly day by day (Photo: VNA)
Tuna fishing industry helps many farmers in Phu Yen coastal area escape from poverty and improve their living standards (Photo: VNA)
Offshore fishing fleets of Phu Yen province (Photo: VNA)
Hung Vuong Bridge crosses the Ba River connecting the center of Tuy Hoa city with the southern key economic region (Photo: VNA)
Dong Cam irrigation work contributes to making Tuy Hoa fields a rice granary of the central region (Photo: VNA)