Phu Yen province plans to build 14-km seaside road
The central province of Phu Yen plans to build a 14.2-kilometer seaside road linking Tuy An district and Tuy Hoa city to enhance regional transport connectivity and fuel economic growth.
The provincial People’s Council passed a resolution to develop the 3.43-trillion VND (145 million USD) seaside road project at its extraordinary meeting on February 16.
Of the total cost, 2 trillion VND would be sourced from the central budget while the rest would be covered by the provincial budget.
The 42-meter-wide coastal road would run from the An Hai bridge in An Ninh Dong commune, Tuy An district, to the naval submarine maintenance center in An Phu commune, Tuy Hoa city. The project will be implemented between 2023 and 2027.
Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Tan Ho said the Tuy An-Tuy Hoa route is part of a 132-kilometer seaside road that passes through Phu Yen. Up to now, 95.5 kilometers of the entire route has been completed.
Cao Thi Hoa An, Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Council, said the investment in the entire seaside route would create an economic growth driver to attract investors of seaside projects, especially tourism ones associated with popular destinations in the province such as O Loan Lagoon and Ganh Da Dia./.