Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on February 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,639 VND/USD on February 17, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Japan-Vietnam business conference underway in Hai Phong A business conference took place at the Japan-Hai Phong industrial park (previously called Nomura-Hai Phong) in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong on February 16.

Business Binh Duong province attracts second most FDI in Vietnam The southern province of Binh Duong as of the end of 2022 had attracted more than 4,082 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth nearly 40 billion USD of registered funds, ranking it among the top two provinces in the country in FDI attraction, just after Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Offshore wind power fundamentals drive Vietnam’s green transition: project developer Offshore wind power will be fundamental to delivering Vietnam’s green transition goals, said Stuart Livesey, the Vietnam Country Director for Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) - the offshore wind project developer of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).