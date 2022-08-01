Culture - Sports Vietnamese conductor to lead French chamber music concert The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a classical music concert, featuring chamber works by a number of well-known French composers, at the Saigon Opera House on August 14.

Culture - Sports Street carnival attracts audiences in Hoa Binh province A street carnival with the theme “Take me to the sun” was organised on July 31 in Hoa Binh city of the province of the same name, attracting the attention of local residents and tourists.