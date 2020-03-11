Phu Yen is surely “a promising land” thanks to its wild but romantic landscapes. Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, some 2,000-3,000 tourists visit Đá Đĩa cliffs every day. At weekends, the number of visitors doubles. To ensure the safety of visitors, prevention measures have been carried out.

In the first two months of 2020, the total number of tourists to Phu Yen reached 263,585 arrivals, an increase of 22% over the same period in 2019, of which international visitors reaching 4,590 arrivals, up 0.9% year-on-year.

Phu Yen province has well implemented the control of COVID-19. This is important to build trust and a sense of security for visitors.

The tourism industry of Phu Yen is making efforts in promoting its image via service packages varied from accommodation, catering, transportation and entertainment. A green and safe beautiful Phu Yen is believed to make a highlight for any visitors./.

VNA