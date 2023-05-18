Phu Yen's man prosecuted for infringing upon State interests
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)Phu Yen (VNA) – The Investigation Security Agency under the Department of Public Security of Phu Yen province has decided to start legal proceedings against Nay Y Blang, born in 1976, for the charge of “Taking advantage of democratic freedoms to infringe upon the interests of the State, the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals”.
On May 18, the Investigation Security Agency arrested Nay Y Blang (also known as Ma Tuong), who resides Song Hinh district's Ea Lam commune.
According to the initial investigations, Phu Yen police defined that since late 2019, Nay Y Blang had participated in the Central Highlands Protestant Church of the Christ (CHPC) led by A Ga who is living in the US.
He regularly used his own house to gather several CHPC members in Ea Lam commune of Song Hinh district for online meetings with core members of the organisation in Vietnam.
Although local authorities repeatedly explained that joining a religious or belief organisation must strictly comply with the Law on Belief and Religion, Nay y Blang ignored it. The man considered himself a missionary and organised illegal religious activities, incited and lured many others to participate in the organisation, which runs against the law.
He also repeatedly provided false information for foreign individuals and organisations, slandered and distorted the State's belief and religion policies in order to degrade Vietnam's prestige in the international arena./.
