Society Various activities held to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh Various activities have been held nationwide in commemoration of late President Ho Chi Minh, ahead of his 133rd birthday (May 19, 1890 - 2023).

Society Coast Guard stands side by side with fishermen in IUU fishing combat The Vietnam Coast Guard High Command has carried out many activities accompanying fishermen in coastal localities in socio-economic development, and this has become a bright spot in the mass mobilisation work in the new period.

Society Vietnam’s aviation, tourism popularised in RoK A promotional event for Vietnam's aviation and tourism in the Republic of Korea (RoK), named "Wonderful Vietnam", was held in Seoul on May 17, with about 80 representatives from travel agents and partners taking part.

Society More remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos A ceremony was held in the Lao province of Salavan on May 17 to repatriate 16 sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Salavan and Sekong province of the neighbouring country.