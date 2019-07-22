At the event (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) – The People’s Committee of central Phu Yen province held a ceremony on July 22 to receive the Prime Minister’s Decision recognising its Tay Hoa district as a new-style rural area 2018.



Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the district Party Committee and Chairman of the district People’s Committee Nguyen Tan Chan said since the launch of the National Target Programme on New Rural Development eight years ago, the district has raised over 696 billion VND and became the first in meeting new rural development criteria in Phu Yen.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Huu The lauded 10 communes in the district for meeting the criteria for new-style rural areas.



He asked Tay Hoa to focus on administrative reform and building e-government, rally resources to build socio-economic infrastructure, contributing to improving material and spiritual lives.



Last year, Tay Hoa was home to over 6,200 production facilities with more than 10,600 workers, up 39.9 percent from 2010. Its industrial manufacturing and handicraft value rose by 42.2 percent from 2010 to 811.9 billion VND (35.2 million USD).



The district built and upgraded 595.4 km of rural concrete roads, 88.09 km of dykes, and other schools, medical stations and cultural houses. The rate of rural households accessing clean water reached 98.3 percent while the rate of poor households was reduced to 3.44 percent.



During 2019-2020, it will strive to raise annual income per capita to over 45 million VND and have at least one model new rural area and three rural residential areas achieving the status.



On the occasion, the government working delegation and Vietcombank presented 10 houses worth 500 million VND to local beneficiary households.-VNA