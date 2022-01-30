Culture - Sports Infographic Significance of Lunar New Year holiday The Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is not only a time for people to relax after a busy year but also an occasion for family members to reunite and commemorate their ancestors...

Culture - Sports Foreigners enjoying Tet first-hand in Hanoi Coming from different corners of the world, foreigners share a common eagerness to welcome in the Vietnamese Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Culture - Sports Woodcarving masterpiece of old communal house in northern Vietnam The over 300-year-old “cua vong”, a piece of furniture serving as a screen that separates the main worship hall from the external space, of Diem Communal House in Bac Ninh city is a masterpiece of the art of wood carving combined with red lacquer trimmed with gold in the Le Trung Hung (Revival Le) Dynasty.

Culture - Sports Tet fruit tray, indispensible part of Vietnamese culture A “Mam Ngu Qua” or five-fruit tray is indispensable for each Vietnamese family as among the numerous offerings that are required to decorate ancestral altars during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.