Culture - Sports Nine Dynastic Urns national treasure at Hue Imperial Citadel The Nine Dynastic Urns, built in late 1835 and completed in early 1837, was recognised as a national treasure in 2012, and considered the most valuable bronze objects in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Dich Diep Trang millennium-old village in northern Vietnam Dich Diep, an ancient village in Truc Chinh commune of Truc Ninh district, the Red River Delta province of Nam Dinh, is a mirror of the traditional culture of Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Feng shui meaning of Cat symbol The Lunar New Year 2023 is the Year of the Cat. It is believed that if feng shui cat figurines are placed appropriately, it will bring about good fortune, prosperity, and good luck to owners.

Culture - Sports Dong Ho paintings - unique folk culture in Red River Delta As part of the national intangible cultural heritage, Dong Ho painting or Dong Ho folk woodcut painting is a genre of Vietnamese folk painting, stemming from Dong Ho village in the northern province of Bac Ninh in the 17th century.