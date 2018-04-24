The book “Turning mines into vines in Vietnam” made debut on April 24 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

– Victims of leftover bombs in the central province of Quang Tri and support from the Roots of Peace (ROP), a non-governmental organisation of the US, are depicted in a pictorial book which was launched by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the ROP on April 24.The book, entitled “Turning mines into vines in Vietnam”, gathers local journalist Phan Tan Lam’s stories and photos of unlucky people who suffered loss of a part of their bodies caused by post-war bombs and mines.At the launching ceremony, Deputy Director General of the People’s Aid Coordinating Committee under the VUFO Pham Anh Dao highlighted that the book will create opportunity for the public to have deeper understanding about efforts made by the VUFO and foreign non-governmental organisations in alleviating poverty, developing socio-economy and recovering post-war consequences.ROP President Heidi Kuhn said that her organisation is joining hands with the Mines Advisory Group in the UK to mobilise 20 million USD to aid mine and bomb clearance in Quang Tri province as well as improve livelihood for local people.The book will serve as an effective channel to mobilise fund for the assistance, she stressed.Roots of Peace helps some of the world’s most vulnerable local economies to recover after conflicts. It supports individuals and communities to revitalise businesses and livelihoods by facilitating the removal of remnants of war, providing access to resources, building local capacity and creating market linkagesROP began its operation in Vietnam in 2010. Since then, the organisation have provided support for farmers in Quang Binh, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Quang Tri provinces with techniques to cultivate industrial crops which are suitable with local soil. It has taught local farmers how to apply advanced technology into plantation and post-harvest preservation while helping them find markets for their products.The organisation has presented artificial legs and arms for people with disabilities in the country.-VNA