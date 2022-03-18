Picturesque Son La during medlar flower season
The way to school for children in Nam Nghiep village in Ngoc Chien commune is filled with medlar flowers. (Photo: VNA)
The medlar tree has been part of the lives of the Mong ethnic minority group in Son La province for generations, bringing economic benefits and greening bare land and hills. (Photo: VNA)
Medlar flowers bloom in the village of Nam Nghiep in Ngoc Chien commune, Muong La district, Son La province. (Photo: VNA)
The medlar blooming season usually lasts from late February to early April, with the most beautiful time being the first half of March. (Photo: VNA)
In March, Nam Nghiep village in Ngoc Chien commune, Muong La district, is awash with the pure white of medlar flowers. Medlar is a rustic tree that stands up to wind and rain and symbolises the endurance and resilience of the Mong ethnic minority people. (Photo: VNA)
White flowers bloom in clusters of 3-5 each like plum and pear flowers, but the pistil is yellow and lasts longer. (Photo: VNA)