At the funeral of pilot Tran Ngoc Duy . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision to posthumously award a certificate to pilot Tran Ngoc Duy in recognition of merit rendered to the Fatherland.

The decision stated that upon reviewing a proposal by the Minister of Invalids, Labour and Social Affairs, the PM decided to posthumously bestow the certificate to Duy, Deputy Squadron Leader - Chief of Staff of Squadron 1, Regiment 921, Division 371 of the Ministry of National Defence’s Air and Air Defence Force, who died in a military training aircraft crash on January 31.

Earlier, the Ministry of National Defence decided to posthumously promote him from the rank of Captain to Major Colonel. The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union also decided to posthumously award the "Brave Youth" badge to him.

On January 31, Duy piloted a military jet SU22 in a training session. At 12:27 pm, while landing, the aircraft encountered a problem. The pilot was ordered to parachute, but he tried to fix it instead. The aircraft eventually crashed and he died./.