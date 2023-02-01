At a funeral for Tran Ngoc Duy (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on February 1 signed a decision to posthumously award the Fatherland Protection Order to Major Colonel, pilot Tran Ngoc Duy who died in a military training aircraft crash one day ago.



The decision stated that upon reviewing the Prime Minister's proposal dated February 1, 2023, the President decided to posthumously award the third-class Fatherland Protection Order to Lieutenant, pilot Duy, Deputy Squadron Leader - Chief of Staff of Squadron 1, Regiment 921, Division 371 of the Ministry of National Defence’s Air and Air Defence Force for his outstanding achievements and sacrifices while performing air combat training missions, contributing to the cause of socialism building and national defence.



Earlier, the Ministry of National Defence decided to posthumously promote him from the rank of Captain to Major Colonel. The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union also decided to posthumously award the "Brave Youth" badge to him.



On January 31, Duy piloted a military jet SU22 in a training session. At 12:27 pm, while landing, the aircraft encountered a problem.



The pilot was ordered to parachute, but he tried to fix it instead. The aircraft eventually crashed and he died./.