Pilot project allows fee payment for cars and motorbikes online
Residents in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will now be able to pay registration fees for cars and motorbikes through the Government’s national public service portal, banking electronic payment channels and intermediary payment service providers.
Residents of Hanoi and HCM City can pay registration fees for cars and motorbikes through electronic payment services.(Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)
This is a pilot project conducted by the General Department of Taxation as of March 12, to digitise administrative procedures through online portals as well as facilitating taxpayers.
The department said this pilot project will save money and time for taxpayers, contributing to modernising tax administration and collection to the State budget.
For registration fees paid via the national public service portal, there must be accounts at banks or payment intermediaries, which are linked to the portal.
Payers who want to pay via commercial banks must have bank accounts at Vietcombank, Vietinbank, Agribank, VPBank, MBBank and BIDV.
For payers who pay through payment intermediaries, they must use services by the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam and Momo./.