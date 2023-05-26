Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Fourth working day of 15th NA’s fifth session The 15th National Assembly (NA) continued its fifth session on May 25, the fourth working day, under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam objects to China’s placement of light buoys in Truong Sa Deputy Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has voiced the country’s objection to the China Maritime Safety Administration's placement of three light buoys on some entities in Truong Sa (Spratly) of Vietnam.

Politics HCM City eyes stronger trade, investment cooperation with Czech Republic Ho Chi Minh City always pays attention to promoting trade and investment cooperation with the Czech Republic, said Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council when receiving Jan Bartosek, Vice Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, in the southern city on May 25.