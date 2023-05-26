Pilot specific policies for HCM City, settlement of voters’ petitions under discussion
A plenary sitting of the fifth session of the 15th NA in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A draft resolution on some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City and the settlement of voters’ petitions are among the issues to be discussed at the ongoing fifth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) on May 26.
In the morning, legislators will listen to a report on adjustments to the draft revised Law on Protection of Consumer Rights and look into some debatable issues of this draft, which comprises seven chapters with 79 articles.
An NA draft resolution on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City will be submitted, along with a verification report on this draft resolution.
In the afternoon, the parliament will listen to the proposal of and a verification report on the draft law on management and protection of defence facilities and military zones.
After that, legislators will scrutinise results of the supervision over the settlement of voters’ petitions sent to the NA’s fourth session in late 2022./.