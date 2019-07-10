The Plain of Jars in Xiangkhoang Plateau, northeastern Laos. (Photo: VNA)



– The Plain of Jars, a megalithic archaeological landscape in Xiangkhoang Plateau, northeastern Laos, has been named as a new World Heritage site by UNESCO.It is Laos’ third World Heritage after the Town of Luang Prabang, recognised in 1995, and Vat Phou and Associated Ancient Settlements within the Champasak Cultural Landscape, listed in 2001.The UNESCO recognition of the Plain of Jars was officially announced during the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan last week.The Plain of Jars gets its name from more than 2,100 tubular-shaped megalithic stone jars used for funerary practices in the Iron Age, according to UNESCO.This serial site of 15 components contains large carved stone jars, stone discs, secondary burials, tombstones, quarries and funerary objects dating from 500 BCE to 500 CE. The jars and associated elements are the most prominent evidence of the Iron Age civilisation that made and used them until it disappeared, around 500 CE. –VNA