Ethnic minority children in the northwestern province of Dien Bien (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to mobilise social resources to support children in extremely disadvantaged communes in ethnic minority and mountainous areas.The plan for 2019-2025 aims to raise social resources to improve children’s health and nutrition through medical examination and treatment, providing nutritious meals for kindergarten and primary school children, creating conditions for children to take part in cultural and entertainment activities, and providing them with warm clothing.Under this plan, relevant sides will increase communications to call for agencies, businesses, organisations and people of all social strata to join hands in the work.State management of the mobilisation will be enhanced to ensure that resources are used in a transparent and efficient manner and benefit the targeted group. Contributors to the plan will also be honoured.The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs was tasked with presiding over the implementation.-VNA