Plan for implementation of UKVFTA adopted
The Prime Minister has approved a plan for the implementation of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).
Hanoi (VNA) –
The plan aims to assign tasks and responsibilities to relevant agencies and organisations, and decide on direction measures and others to implement the deal fully and effectively.
To that end, the Government leader requested ministries, sectors and localities to step up the dissemination of information about the UKVFTA as well as the British market, build laws and institutions, enhance the competitiveness and develop human resources, and improve social welfare, environmental protection and sustainable development policies, along with carrying out regular and assigned tasks.
It is necessary to popularise information about the agreement and the British market to relevant persons, especially farmers, fishermen and workers via different means of communications to raise their awareness of the deal’s commitments as well as work that needs to be done towards effective enforcement.
The PM also asked ministries, sectors and localities to speed up the organisation of trade and investment promotion programmes in the UK, and continue perfecting necessary institutions to enforce the agreement, improving the competitiveness of industries and businesses, especially micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises.
Attention should be paid to assisting Vietnamese enterprises in joining production networks, and value and supply chains which see the participation of British businesses to take advantage of the agreement, while encouraging British-invested companies to connect with domestic partners to form and develop supply chains.
The plan also aims to promote mutual recognition of assessment results of conformity with the UK, especially for Vietnam's key products exported to the country./.