Plan to be developed for preservation of ethnic minorities’ songs, dance, music
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will develop a plan on preserving, restoring and promoting folk songs, dances and music of ethnic minority groups in tandem with boosting tourism for the 2021 – 2030 period.
Thai ethnic minority performers in a traditional dance. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
According to the ministry, the plan aims to evaluate the preservation, restoration and promotion of the ethnic minorities’ traditional songs, dances and music and how they contribute to developing local tourism.
It also seeks to build policies and propose solutions facilitating the preservation and promotion of the traditional arts.
The plan will be formulated based on fact-finding surveys in provinces home to a large number of ethnic minority people, such as Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Thanh Hoa, Dak Nong, and Thua Thien-Hue. It will also take into account views and opinions of concerned experts, researchers, local administrations and governmental agencies./.