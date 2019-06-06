Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has assigned the People’s Committee of northernmost Ha Giang province to make a general plan for developing four urban areas into tourism centres of the Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark.

The UNESCO global geopark covers 232,606 hectares in Dong Van, Meo Vac, Yen Minh and Quan Ba districts.

Its population is forecast to reach 320,000 – 325,000 by 2020 and 370,000 – 375,000 by 2030.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors there is expected to increase to 700,000 – 800,000 by 2020 and 1 – 1.1 million by 2030.

Dong Van plateau was recognised as a member of the Global Network of National Geoparks in 2010, becoming the first geological park in Vietnam and the second in Southeast Asia.-VNA