Plan to implement ASEAN convention on anti-human trafficking adopted
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given the green light to a plan on the implementation of the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons (ACTIP), especially women and children.
The plan sets a goal for Vietnam to boost international cooperation and fulfil its responsibility as an ASEAN member state in anti-human trafficking efforts.
Ministries, sectors, and localities are in charge of carrying out communications campaigns on the content of the ACTIP and legal documents on trafficking prevention and control.
They are also tasked with incorporating the ACTIP into national and local laws and regulations. Increasing international cooperation, protecting victims, and cracking down on the vice are also key missions.
The plan is to improve the effectiveness of the receipt, verification, and identification of victims of trafficking and to implement measures to protect the safety of victims and their families, whose information will be kept confidential in accordance with the law, among others assignments.
Related agencies and sectors also have responsibility for making laws and enforcing legal regulations on quickly rescuing, protecting, repatriating, and rehabilitating victims, while building programmes to ensure their livelihoods and rehabilitation.
Such responsibility also covers increasing efforts to investigate and prosecute traffickers, especially organised rings, and applying discipline commensurate with the nature and severity of this crime./.