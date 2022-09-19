A folk dance performance in Yen Bai province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently issued a plan to hold seven programmes this year in the provinces of Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Dien Bien and Nghe An to support the preservation of ethnic minorities’ intangible cultures at risk of oblivion in tandem with local tourism development.

The move is expected to strengthen national solidarity, especially among youths, via various activities such as folk songs, dances and cultural rituals imbued with each minority’s identity, toward enhancing the role of village elders and chiefs, respected individuals and ethnic minority groups themselves.

As planned, the Department of Traditional Culture will work closely with units and localities to assist in the study, preservation and upholding of ethnic minorities’ intangible cultures, including the new rice festival of the Tay ethnic group in Yen Bai, Chuong and Rua dances of the Dao ethnic group in Phu Tho, the Du drum dance of the Muong ethnic group in Phu Tho, the village sweeping ceremony of the Phu La ethnic group in Dien Bien, and folk songs and dances of the O Du ethnic group in Nghe An, among others.



The ministry also asked relevant departments and local authorities to work closely with the Department of Traditional Culture to effectively carry out the project./.