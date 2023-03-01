Politics Ambassador: Deputy PM’s visit to Spain holds important significance Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s visit to Spain from March 1-3 holds important significance, contributing to realising Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance for peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of external ties, according to Ambassador to Spain Hoang Xuan Hai.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam-France trade has potential for further growth: Minister Ample room remains for trade between Vietnam and France to grow, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told French Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht during a working session in Hanoi on February 28.