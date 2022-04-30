The planning aims to concretise socio-economic orientations , tasks, targets and solutions for the region. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh on April 14 signed Decision No. 461/QD-TTg approving a planning scheme for the Central Highlands through 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.



The planning aims to concretise socio-economic orientations, tasks, targets and solutions for the region, as set in the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy.



Accordingly, the Central Highlands will increase plantations of industrial trees and medicinal plants, form linkage chains in production, processing, preservation and distribution, and build brands for its products in the international market.



Attention will be paid to forest-based economic recovery and development, renewable energy and the development of major tourism centres.



Other targets include human resources development, the preservation and restoration of traditional values, the building of expressways, and upgrades to the transport network.



The Central Highlands will also work harder to safeguard political security, social order and safety, and national defence and security.

A corner of Buon Ma Thuot city (Photo: VNA)

The scheme also includes the development space of sectors in the Central Highlands as mentioned in the national plans.



It will serve as a database for other provincial and urban plans.



The planning sets out orientations, tasks and solutions to speed up the implementation of strategic breakthroughs to utilise the region’s advantages in terms of geo-economy, helping it further integrate into the world. It is also expected to facilitate the development of localities in the region.



It will be rolled out in line with the Law on Planning and Government Decree No. 37/2019/ND-CP dated May 7, 2019 stipulating the execution of a number of articles in the Planning Law.



Specific targets in socio-economic development, national defence and security, infrastructure development, and the use and protection of natural resources are included in the scheme.



The decision came into force on April 14./.

VNA