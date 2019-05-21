Snow in mountain range of the Mau Son national tourism site (Photo: VNA)

The Prime Minister has approved the planning tasks regarding the development of the Mau Son national tourism site in the northern province of Lang Son to 2040.The tourism site is located on the Mau Son mountain range 30km to the east of Lang Son city, at the border with China. The mountain range comprises of 80 mountain peaks between 800-1,000 m high.The area was once designated as a resort in 1935 by the French colonialists, who built many villas there. The area now attracts tourists, especially in winter when the temperature drops to under zero and there is some time snow and frost. Mau Son is also well known for several local specialties such as Shan Tuyet tea, six-spurred cocks, wine and peach. It has been designated for ecological, cultural and hiking tourism by Lang Son province.The overall target is to turn Mau Son into a resort and entertainment hub of the northern mountainous region, serving cultural, spiritual and ecological tourism, while contributing to maintaining security-defence through creating jobs for local people.At the same time, the natural landscape and local cultural and spiritual values specific to Mau Son will be preserved.The Mau Son national tourism site is envisioned to cover the entire Cong Son and Mau Son communes in Cao Loc district, and Mau Son commune in Loc Binh district, along with part of the Bang Khanh, Xuan Man, Dong Buc, Huu Khanh and Yen Khoai in Loc Binh district, with a total area of around 14,964ha.The population in the site is projected to reach 12,000 – 15,000 in 2030 and 20,000-30,000 in 2040. The site is hoped to attract 800,000 – 1 million visitors a year by 2030 and 1.5-2 million visitors by 2040.The planning tasks include an assessment of the current situation, analysis of the area’s position in the region and orientations for technical infrastructure and space development.-VNA