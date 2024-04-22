Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung (left) and NVIDIA Vice President Keith Strier. (Photo: MPI)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on April 22 had a working session with a delegation from the US chip giant NVIDIA led by Vice President Keith Strier.



At the meeting, Minister Dung briefed the guests about Vietnam’s development strategy for the semiconductor and AI industry, the project on human resources development for the semiconductor industry, the business and investment environment in Vietnam, as well as the country’s incentives and mechanisms to support high-tech, semiconductor and AI projects in Vietnam.



After the meeting, the NVIDIA delegation visited the National Innovation Centre at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park (NIC Hoa Lac). The delegation is scheduled to work with relevant ministries, agencies, localities and businesses in Vietnam.



In December last year, NVIDIA President and CEO Jensen Huang had a working visit to Vietnam. At a roundtable discussion on the semiconductor industry and AI development trends and opportunities for Vietnam, he spoke highly of Vietnam’s potential and opportunities to branch out its semiconductor and AI industries, especially the country’s human resources in the fields.



Vietnam is prepared for the AI development wave, and it is time for both sides to set up strategic relations in the fields, he said, adding NVIDIA will expand its existing partnership with Vietnam, making the country its second home.



According to Huang, it is necessary for the country to encourage new generations to engage in AI as well as improve the skills of its human resources, and develop 1 million AI experts./.