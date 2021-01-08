Planning-investment sector sets tasks for 2021
The planning and investment sector has sketched out 13 major tasks for 2021, focusing on introducing measures to support the implementation of socio-economic targets in the 2021-2025 period, economic restructuring, and renovation of the growth model.
Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The planning and investment sector has sketched out 13 major tasks for 2021, focusing on introducing measures to support the implementation of socio-economic targets in the 2021-2025 period, economic restructuring, and renovation of the growth model.
According to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong, the sector will give proposals on specific policies to continue to remove obstacles and support businesses and people affected by COVID-19.
At the same time, it will coordinate with relevant agencies in regulating fiscal and monetary policies as well as other policies to facilitate aggregate demand, removing difficulties facing production and business, promoting growth, maintaining macro-economic stability, reining in inflation, and ensuring major balances, he told an online conference on January 8.
He also underlined the immediate implementation of the mid-term public investment plan in the 2021-2025 period as soon as it is approved.
Meanwhile, the sector will continue to effectively mobilise and use investment resources, focusing on optimising the internal strength of the economy.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment will introduce measures to speed up the restructuring of the transport services sector, thus enhancing the capacity and reducing logistics costs, while supporting the efficient implementation of free trade agreements.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
It will also strengthen the data connection, integration and sharing as well as the use of e-documents and e-signatures as well as online meetings, while speeding up the design and approval of national, regional, provincial, urban, and rural planning schemes in the 2021-2023 period.
Along with expanding effective models of cooperatives and encouraging private enterprises, the sector will also work to support the transformation of the industrial sector, focusing on a number of spearhead sectors and new, high-tech, and supporting industries.
Phuong underscored that the sector will continue strengthening the reform of administrative procedures and the single-window mechanism, thus enhancing the quality of services./.