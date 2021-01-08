Business Around 2,100 new companies set up in first week of 2021 Some 2,100 new businesses were established in the first week of 2021, a 46 percent increase year-on-year, according to an official from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Financial sector must try to free up resources for national development: PM The financial sector needs to renovate more strongly to free up resources to meet the country’s development objectives, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told an online meeting to review financial sector and State budget performance in 2020 and define tasks for 2021.

Business Online promotion a trade gateway for SMEs Online trade promotion offers businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), direct access to international customers, boosts their sales, speeds up the marketing process, and saves costs, experts have said.

Business Livestock industry targets production growth of 6 percent Vietnam’s livestock industry hopes to increase its average production growth rate in 2021 by 5-6 percent, according to the Department of Livestock Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.