At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hai Duong (VNA) – A plastic factory equipped with modern production lines and technologies invested by the Binh Thuan Plastic Group JSC was inaugurated in Binh Giang district, the northern province of Hai Duong on October 16.



With four presses and two granulation lines, the plant is expected to produce 2,250 – 2,550 tonnes of pallets and 16 tonnes of plastic granules per day.



The same day, another plant specialising in producing industrial products and molds was put into operation in the southern province of Binh Duong. It is also invested by the Binh Thuan Plastic Group JSC.





Delegates visit the new plastic factory in Hai Duong (Photo: VNA)

Le Van Quang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Binh Thuan Plastic Group JSC, the factories’ inauguration marks strong development in production and business of the company.



Binh Thuan Plastics have moved closer to a circular production model, where production activities are associated with the environment, ensuring that recycling activities can maximise raw materials for production.



Trinh Minh Anh, advisor to the Board of Directors of Binh Thuan Plastics, said the firm’s strategy focuses on researching, designing and producing molds, circular recycling, aiming to proactively producing essential plastic products for economic sectors.



It also produces high quality plastic pallets to serve Vietnam's supporting industries, he added./.