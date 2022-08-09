Illustrative image (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn) Quang Nam (VNA) – The Management Board of the



According to the communication and community development section under the management board, – The Management Board of the Cu Lao Cham World Biosphere Reserve in Hoi An city in central Quang Nam province is working hard on monitoring plastic waste in order to protect aquatic ecosystems and biodiversity in the area.The move is hoped to contribute to conserving biodiversity , creating sustainable livelihoods for locals.According to the communication and community development section under the management board, monitoring plastic waste in marine ecosystems has helped provide comprehensive data on the status of coral reefs, the habitat of aquatic species, the impact of plastic waste, and livelihood on marine ecosystems.

The Cu Lao Cham World Biosphere Reserve, home to over 300 species of corals belonging to 40 genera and 17 families, is one of the most diverse marine ecosystems in Vietnam.



Along with the conservation of coral reefs and undersea ecosystems, the area’s management board regularly organises various activities to raise awareness among locals and visitors of environmental protection.



However, monitoring the seabed environment is always a challenge for the conservation and protection of the underwater ecosystem. Therefore, the application of the method of monitoring plastic waste on marine ecosystems is expected to open a new direction for conserving marine ecosystems in the Cu Lao Cham World Biosphere Reserve.



The method is also expected to create sustainable livelihoods for local communities living by fishing and aquaculture, contributing to exploiting effectively and sustainable sea and island tourism activities in the area. /.

